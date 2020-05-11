Ingrid Andress Isn’t Just Topping The Charts. She’s Breaking Them For Women In Country

"It depends on the day, honestly [laughs]. Every day is so different. I have been taking it one day at a time, because that's all we can do. Some days, I feel super connected and some days I don't feel like talking to anybody. I think all [those] are okay. Everyone is processing it differently. Our society has ingrained in us that if we have any free time, we have to be productive. [The pandemic] is making everyone realize that you don't have to be doing something all the time. You can just exist and still be okay. For creative people, it's something we love to do but it still is a job. [It's important to] tap into when it feels like a natural thing, as opposed to forcing yourself to do something because you've been told something needs to happen if you have free time. At the end of the day, you have to listen to your own body and thoughts, and do what's best for you."