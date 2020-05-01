Having chosen Archie's movie Peg as his favorite script, Raymond meets with the writer to discuss the project. Over martinis at real-life Hollywood hot spot Musso and Frank's, Raymond pitches his ideas and asks Archie why he wrote about a white girl. Archie makes his own idealistic speech about the effects of the industry on the people trying to make it, and Raymond explains how he wants to change the industry so people who are on the outside can make the decisions. He knows the struggle, since he's half Asian. But he can pass as white, Archie notes, which is what Camille always tells Raymond, too. Mr. Samuels at the studio probably doesn't even know that Archie is black (they've never met in person), and he stares wistfully into the mirror behind the bar as he soliloquizes about being taken seriously as simply a writer, not a black writer. His struggle mirrors Camille's; when she asks to read for a new part, she's told that she can't because it's a "white role."