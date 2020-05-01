You can always count on Ryan Murphy for high drama, sharp jawlines, and envious aesthetics. In Hollywood, Murphy's second high-profile series for Netflix, the creator has recruited a new ensemble (featuring just a handful of old favorites) to tell an idealized version of what could happened in Tinseltown if enough people stood up to racism, homophobia, and sexism in the industry.
Darren Criss, The Politician star David Corenswet, and double Tony nominee Jeremy Pope star alongside Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, and Jake Picking. Alongside the young faces are stage and screen veterans like Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Joe Mantello, and Jim Parsons in a few major roles. People like Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner, Paget Brewster, and Queen Latifah show up, too — both as famous figures in film history (like Anna May Wong, Hattie McDaniel, Vivien Leigh, Rock Hudson) and entirely invented characters.
They all converge thanks to a biopic about Peg Entwistle, the real-life woman who died by suicide after jumping off the Hollywood sign in 1932. This is a Ryan Murphy show, so of course there are plenty of legendary actresses and fun cameos in addition to the usual cast of pretty young people with high cheekbones. It's an alternate Hollywood history of sorts, but has much happier endings than, say, Quentin Tarantino's work in the genre.
Basically: Imagine a world in which the blatant racism, homophobia, and sexism of a century ago actually began to dissipate instead of percolate into different insidious forms — set against a Hollywood Regency backdrop and played out with the help of some absolutely stunning costumes.
And while this is a fantasy, it's a very, very pretty one to watch, filled with compelling performances. So without further ado, let's dive into this immersive, glamorous world.
Episode 1, "Hooray for Hollywood"
Jack Castello (David Corenswet, aka the guy you and Ben Platt's Payton thirsted over in The Politician) is a corn-fed World War II veteran seemingly cast from marble (that jawline!). He's moved with his young wife, Henrietta (Maude Apatow), to make it in Hollywood. The problem: He doesn't know anyone, and can't get his foot in the door at the casting cattle calls outside the ACE Studios gates.
As one casting director (played by Feud's Alison Wright) explains, men like him with a pretty face and no training are a dime a dozen. Dejected, Jack heads to a bar where he meets Ernie (Dylan McDermott in an amazing wig, having a fantastic time chomping on a cigar), who essentially hits on him then offers him a job at his service station. Why does he need hot guys to pump gas? Well, naturally, it's because he envisions "a new kind of America," like the one Jack fought for in the war.
After one more day of being looked over at the gates and going home to his pregnant wife sitting in the dark because their electricity's been cut, he takes Ernie up on his offer.
But, of course, Ernie didn't want a man with those piercing blue eyes just to pump gas. Golden Tip Gas is a front for Ernie's brothel, which, honestly, should've been obvious from the name. Jack doesn't want to cheat on his wife, but when a customer drives up and says she wants to go to Dreamland, he hops in the car and drives off — and it turns out to be Patti LuPone looking absolutely stunning in a leopard print ensemble.
They head to a hotel, where Jack explains that he moved to Los Angeles to become a movie star. Avis tells him that she was once a silent film star, but was told she was "a little Jewy" and "ethnic" once the talkies came along. She instead married and had a baby with a low-level exec, who'd risen up the ranks to become the boss instead. The best part of their exchange comes when Jack asks if Avis wants an honest answer about why he wants to be a movie star. She tells him, "Well, we're about to get naked and fuck each other, so why not?"
The woe-is-me answer is that because this man is so hot, everyone has thought he was dumb his whole life, so he wants to prove 'em wrong. So sorry for this man and his beautiful face! She's there because her husband won't touch her anymore, and she wants to make him jealous. Then she watches him strip down, and, like, wouldn't we all watch with that same intensity? Then he goes downtown. It's what Patti LuPone deserves!
Back at the Golden Tip, Jack is upset when his next customer is a guy. A guy who, Ernie informs him, is actually Cole Porter. "If you can't walk into a shed and lend a hand for national treasure Cole Porter, then you better find me somebody who can," he says. Just a reminder, this is a very lofty sentiment about, like, hand jobs.
But after a doctor informs Jack and Henrietta that they're having twins, Jack decides to take matters into his own hands: He rents a cop costume, goes to a theater where men are known to cruise for customers, and convinces one guy giving a hand job (lotta hand jobs here!) that he's a cop. But instead of fake-arresting him, Jack brings him to a diner to discuss why he's turning tricks in the first place.
Turns out the entrepreneurial Archie (Jeremy Pope) is a screenwriter who sold his script about Peg Entwistle for $100, but since he's black he won't be put under contract and needs the money. "Why not get paid for something that feels good if you were going to do it anyway?" he asks. When Jack offers him a job hustling at the gas station for better pay and in a safer environment, Archie realizes he's not a cop, but he also takes Jack up on the offer.
Archie's first customer is another square-jawed, corn-fed guy: Roy Fitzgerald (Jake Picking), a nervous twentysomething from Winnetka, Illinois who came out to L.A. to connect with his father (no dice) and become an actor. The reason he goes to the Golden Tip is because he has to stay in the closet in order to find work as an actor. Archie knows his struggle, since there haven't been many black writers in Hollywood.
Jack, meanwhile, is hard at work (we know this thanks to a montage of him banging a lot of women). He eventually bangs a woman in casting at ACE, and at the next cattle call he finally gets picked. Happy with all the money he's been making and the new development in his Hollywood career, he tells Henrietta to quit her job. But later, a woman tries to pay him in cash. He brushes her off and tells her to pay Ernie, but she convinces him to accept a tip — a bad idea, because she then reveals she's an undercover cop and arrests him.
Episode 2, "Hooray for Hollywood, Part II"
Jack gets booked, and back at work Avis invites him to Bugsy Siegel's estate sale in Beverly Hills. At the auction, he tells her that he can't stay out all night because he has a screen test in the morning at ACE Studios. He's in luck, though: "my husband IS ACE Studios," Avis says, and then he absolutely rails her on a stairway.
Meanwhile, young director Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss) visits screen legend Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec) to inquire about casting her in a movie he wants to make called Angel of Shanghai. She's skeptical because of the way the town has treated her in the past, but he explains that he's half Asian and doesn't want to conceal that side of his heritage anymore, and he has a meeting at ACE Pictures to discuss it.
On the studio lot, he heads to the commissary where his actress girlfriend Camille (Laura Harrier) is eating lunch. They kiss — a bit of a scandal, since she is black and he is white-presenting, but no one makes a huge fuss — and discuss her biggest competition among her fellow contract actresses: Claire (Samara Weaving). At Raymond's meeting, he pitches his film and explains that he wants to resurrect Anna May Wong's career after she was passed over for a role in The Good Earth despite being the best for the role (this bit of history is real: Wong lost the role to white actress Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar for playing the poor Chinese farmer). The studio exec Dick Samuels (Joe Mantello) knows how painful the decision was since he wanted to cast Wong, but despite Raymond's idealistic speech about wanting to change the world, Samuels says "maybe next time" and tells him to pick from a pile of scripts instead.
Jack's screen test is bad — very, very bad — but casting exec Ellen Kincaid (Holland Taylor) sees something in him anyway. He's got star power and she has a feeling about him; Kincaid discovered Judy Garland and Lana Turner so Samuels should trust her. He reminds her that he found Vivien Leigh, but lets her take Jack on as her pet project anyway.
Ellen is not only in charge of the contract players, she also gives them acting classes. Camille and Claire are the star pupils in her latest lecture, about the origins of the Mid-Atlantic accent prevalent in so many old movies; it was made up to add a little refinement to the flat American dialect. Camille gets plucked from class for a role in a picture, but it turns out it's just as a maid, and the director wants her to "make it more funny" (read: perpetuate a racist stereotype).
While Raymond and Camille make love (and he tells her how in love with her he is), Jack is busy banging random ladies at work. Henrietta suspects that he's cheating, and confronts him — but a pain in her stomach brings her to the hospital, where a doctor tells him to stop screwing around on her.
Having chosen Archie's movie Peg as his favorite script, Raymond meets with the writer to discuss the project. Over martinis at real-life Hollywood hot spot Musso and Frank's, Raymond pitches his ideas and asks Archie why he wrote about a white girl. Archie makes his own idealistic speech about the effects of the industry on the people trying to make it, and Raymond explains how he wants to change the industry so people who are on the outside can make the decisions. He knows the struggle, since he's half Asian. But he can pass as white, Archie notes, which is what Camille always tells Raymond, too. Mr. Samuels at the studio probably doesn't even know that Archie is black (they've never met in person), and he stares wistfully into the mirror behind the bar as he soliloquizes about being taken seriously as simply a writer, not a black writer. His struggle mirrors Camille's; when she asks to read for a new part, she's told that she can't because it's a "white role."
Back at the gas station, Roy returns because he can't stop thinking about Archie. Turns out the feeling is mutual, since Archie hasn't even asked Ernie to collect payment at all. Roy wants to be Archie's boyfriend, since the town is lonely and it would be nice if they had each other to lean on, but Archie isn't quite ready for that. They run lines for Roy's audition the next day and Archie gives him some key notes.
Roy has a meeting with major Hollywood agent Henry Willson (Jim Parsons), who decides to sign him because he knows within 30 seconds if somebody has what it takes to be a star. Roy clearly does, but first he has to work on his physique, his tan, and his voice, and also change his name to Rock Hudson. This dramatic reveal shouldn't be surprising to anyone who knows the real-life history; Willson was a real person who actually did "discover" Rock Hudson. But that stardom comes at a price: "First I need to suck your cock. It's my thing. I gotta do it," he tells Roy, who reluctantly accepts the order.
Samuels greenlights Raymond's pitch for Peg, the only good script he'd read, then Raymond delivers the bad news to Wong. He'll make Angel of Shanghai next, he promises, but she knows that's a pipe dream and it'll never get made because she can't pass. "I'm going to change that," Raymond tells her.
Thanks to a tip from Claire, Jack learns about Peg and the role of the main character's love interest. When he runs into Archie and Raymond on the lot, he pitches himself for the role as they walk to lunch — where they run into Ellen and Avis, having lunch. Of course they pretend not to know each other, but what, exactly, is Avis doing on the lot?
More to come. Come back for the full set of recaps on Sunday, May 3.
