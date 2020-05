Shows To Watch When You Need More Ryan Murphy

In 2018, Murphy signed a $300 million Netflix deal that went into effect after his longstanding contract with 20th Century Fox expired. The results of that deal are still in the works, including even more seasons of The Politician and new show Ratched starring Sarah Paulson. However, as much as we have to look forward to from the creator, we have just as much to catch up on. He currently has two shows airing on FOX and a few others that got overshadowed as he continued to drop hit after hit these past two decades.