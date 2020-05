The True Story Behind The Hollywood Gas Station May Surprise You

In 2012, Scotty Bowers published a book titled Full Service: My Adventures In Hollywood And The Secret Sex Lives Of The Stars. It detailed how, in 1946, Bowers bought a gas station on Hollywood Blvd. in a stretch of what is now Thai Town, in order to provide people with companions. Bowers alleged that sex work was often done in the trailer behind the gas station (something that also exists in Hollywood) or in a motel next door. He claimed he never accepted money for his services (though he did often receive gifts) and that part of his work was to provide his clients with a safe place to be themselves.