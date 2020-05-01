When You Can’t Get Mom A Facial For Mother’s Day, This Is The Next Best Thing

Second to a bouquet of flowers, a spa gift card is the world's most foolproof Mother's Day present: It's thoughtful, takes ten seconds to order online, and says, "Go out and treat yourself to a 50-minute facial, you deserve it." This year, however, with social distancing still in place, sending mom credit for a facial (while still a great idea, since it means supporting the small-business spa) requires delayed gratification.
But that doesn't mean you can't gift mom a spa-quality facial right now; you just have to send the kind she can DIY without leaving her bathroom. From a top-selling Tata Harper set to the red-carpet peel created by Halle Berry's facialist, scroll through to find the best boxed facial sets to send mom this year — along with TBD plans to get a mother-daughter spa day on the books.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.