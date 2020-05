After the eponymous film’s success in 2018 year , and the cast’s interest in further pursuing acting and bringing a fresh perspective to ensemble coming-of-age stories, HBO ordered a spin-off series of the film, with a bit of a twist. In HBO’s Betty, premiering May 1 , we’re meeting the girls before they formed an online and IRL friendship around their shared love of skating, which they later call “skate kitchen,” inspired by comments on videos of them skating telling them to get back “into the kitchen.” It’s a hot, sticky New York summer, and Camille (Vinberg), Moonbear (Honeybear), and Indigo (Russell) have yet to meet childhood friends Kirt (Moran) and Janay (Lovelace). They’re barely on each other’s radar, but all share the same vision for the world of skateboarding: a place where girls can just skate and chill, and not feel like the groupies that many popular skate films depict them to be.