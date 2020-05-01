There’s no sector of the world that isn’t affected and informed by microaggressions and sexism. For skateboarding, it’s not that guys who skate are bad people, it’s just that you don’t see guys apologizing for cutting off another skater’s ollie, or for losing their board during a complicated trick. In fact, the betty lifestyle is less about what’s going on with the wannabe Tony Hawkes out there (he is, by the way, a fan of the film and upcoming series), and more about uplifting other bettys.“I want to stop fighting the patriarchy, and just start helping the matriarchy,” Kirt says exasperatedly in one episode. She’s right. It often feels like occupying space at the park is a privilege rather than a right for these women. But it all starts to change, thanks to a few outspoken bettys.