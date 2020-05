Throughout this process of creating first a MiuMiu campaign , then critically-acclaimed film, and now highly-anticipated series, the cast has literally grown up together. Moselle’s taken on the role of mentor, and at times protector. “I've known them for four years and we've been part of each other's lives,” she said. “I've really seen them grow up, but it's almost like I've become less protective over them because they are young women now. When I first met them, I remember Rochelle and Dede had a job in Los Angeles and I brought them to the airport. They didn't know how to go to the airport on their own. But now Rochelle traveled to Taiwan on her own. I trust them. I think they're really good girls. They have good hearts.”