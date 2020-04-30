Gigi Hadid Dispels Fan Theory About Her Pregnancy To Jimmy Fallon

Hadid also seemingly cleared the air about her birthday party, which many fans thought could have doubled as a sex reveal event as well. Some fans on social media noticed in posts from Hadid’s 25th birthday party that many of the decorations — including the strings on her “25” balloons — were blue and pink. Though Hadid didn’t necessarily shut down that theory, it sounds like her birthday party had a lot of other stuff going on. Most importantly, an everything bagel cake.

