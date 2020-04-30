For a long time, the fashion world's favorite debate was whether or not leggings could pass for pants. There was no middle ground when this discussion came about — you were either for or against inducting this stretchy garment into the hall of fashionable bottoms. But now, as we adjust to staying indoors and the limits of our subsequent work-from-home uniforms, a new clothing controversy has arisen: Is it acceptable to wear anything other than the softest possible leggings these days? While some advocate for stylish but similarly stretchy alternatives, others cling to their best denim as a way of revisiting life before lockdown. But again, there are only two sides to this debate, and you can't be both team comfort and team jeans.
Until now.
Until now.
Advertisement
The always sustainable Everlane has launched the thing we've all been waiting for, regardless of which pant camp you've parked yourself in: ultra-soft denim that's slouchy enough for the couch but still feels like you've gotten dressed. The style, now available in three different washes, settles the leggings versus jeans debate because it combines the best of both into a single garment, effectively meeting all your life-from-home attire needs. The bottoms are made from non-stretch organic fabric that’s loosely woven with less yarn per inch, resulting in a fit that's so soft, it's like someone broke the jeans in for years before you got your hands on them. That means you can skip the whole wiggle-dance getting into this particular pair and instead enjoy slipping straight into something you’ll actually want to keep on for hours.
With its high waist and relaxed wide-leg cut offering enough breathability and room to rival the benefits of your loungewear go-tos, this might just be the piece to bring an end to all the latest denim-related discrepancies. So put aside the tie-dye sweatpants for a second and consider something fresh to add to your quarantine attire that you'll actually keep wearing, outside, for years to come.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement