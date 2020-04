Target Is Giving Away Free Gift Cards To Anyone Who Buys Self-Tanner This Week

The $20 minimum is pretty easy to hit when you consider that Target's Sun & Tanning category spans more than 16 online pages of head-to-toe skin care. You can stock your medicine cabinet with a few bottles of your favorite broad-spectrum body sunscreen ahead of summer, or grab right-now necessities like an Olay moisturizing face serum with SPF 35 (because yes, you still need sunscreen inside ) or the cult-favorite Jergens Natural Glow body lotion to give your arms and legs a subtle, feel-good glow.