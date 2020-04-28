Story from Most Wanted

R29 Readers’ Most Wanted Wayfair Buys Are On Give-Back Sale

Elizabeth Buxton
With less than 48 hours remaining in Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale — a virtual shopping event that's donating 10% of all profits earned to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund (and has currently raised $1M) — we did one final dive into its up-to-80%-off home stock. After scouring the best deals according to IRL reviewers, this time we went fishing for the most wanted items according to you.
Based on a year's worth of anonymous shopping data from top-performing Refinery29 stories, we've lined up our ten reader-favorite Wayfair buys that are currently on give-back sale below. Scroll down to shop the most popular finds for your space while, more importantly, contributing to a charitable cause — from an R29-legendary cooling memory foam pillow to an 80%-off small-space dream settee and a premium knife block that just won't quit. You can scope out the rest of the Save Big, Give Back scores here.
Alwyn Home Shredded Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow

Deal: 65% Off
Price: $99.99 $34.99
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 10,835 reviews

Andover Mills Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee

Deal: 80% Off
Price:$1,299.99 $262.99
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 8,368 reviews

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set

Deal: 30% Off
Price:$55.12 $38.46
Ratings: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 7,430 reviews

Bungalow Rose Foti Tufted Wool Area Rug

Deal: 71% Off
Price:$269.00 $76.99
Ratings: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 330 reviews

Corrigan Studio Abril Upholstered Platform Bed

Deal: 66% Off
Price:$1,396.00 $469.99
Ratings: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 318 reviews

Langley Street Belz Armchair

Deal: 33% Off
Price:$349.99 $234.99
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,742 reviews

Henckels Statement 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Deal: 68% Off
Price:$260.00 $83.99
Ratings: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 683 reviews

Andover Mills Daniel Corner Desk

Deal: 42% Off
Price:$195.05 $112.99
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,254 reviews

Bungalow Rose Arteaga Area Rug

Deal: 56% Off
Price:$68.00 $29.99
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,192 reviews

Hashtag Home Witherspoon Side Chair Set

Deal: 58% Off
Price:$189.99 $79.99
Ratings: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 671 reviews
