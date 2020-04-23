Wayfair’s Top-Rated Goods Are On Sale — & Here’s What They Look Like IRL

Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back event went live this morning: matching all profits earned from its up-to-80%-off sitewide sale (also running across AllModern and Joss & Main) with a 10% donation to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. And to celebrate a good charitable shopping opportunity, we've already scoped out the best home savings worth scoring.
The deals ahead — including everything from top-rated leather sofas to desks, bedding, rugs, and armchairs — are near-unanimous customer favorites. But, we're not just letting the reviewer praise do all the talking, we're also accompanying the most wanted pieces with IRL shots of them inside the reviewers' space. So, scroll on to check out and cart up the real-deal, give-back scores that will actually look best inside yours.
