Most moms are superheroes. They pick us up from school when we're sick. They cut the crusts of our PB&J sandwiches when we're little (and sometimes even when we're big). They teach us how to shave our legs. When we're adults, they send care packages, and tell us to text them when we get home — even if they're 1,500 miles away.
The point is: Moms are amazing and strong, and so we should be buying them allllll the presents. But these extraordinary caregivers can be tricky to shop for. How do you say thank you to such an important woman!?
Well, you figure out what they like to do and go for there. If your ma's hobby is hitting the gym, running, playing sports, or Pilates, you may want to gift her with something that will give her a boost before, during, or after her sweat sessions. Perhaps a massage tool. Or comfy sweats to change into after a tough workout. A new pair of sneakers if her old ones are worn out. Dare I say, bath salts? Something that she'll be able to easily incorporate into he routine, and that she'll actually be able to use in her everyday life.
One thing to keep in mind: Sporty mom's workout schedules may have changed a bit this Mother's Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we rounded up the gifts that will help them achieve their fitness goals, during quarantine and beyond.