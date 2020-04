So, who is this Elyse? Well, we know she's friends with Ramona, but it turns out she's been a part of this circle for a very long time. During a recent interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast , Elyse said that she's known Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin for ages and that she was the one who introduced them. That means she's part of a big piece of Housewives history. She added that her own ups and downs with Jill were brought up while the current season of RHONY was filming. Elyse has also known Dorinda Medley for years.