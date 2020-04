Ramona and Joe have quite the flirtation during her party, but there's no evidence that they started dating or moved on to be anything other than flirty friends. A major theme in Thursday night's episode is the fact that Ramona likes schmoozing with people in the Hamptons, and that's all her relationship with Joe seems to be. As she excitedly points out on the way to the party, she also is friends with "the guy who invented the lights on kids’ sneakers." Currently, Ramona is quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic with her ex-husband, Mario, and daughter, Avery. Plus, her tagline this season is about her "not needing to find love" because she loves herself. While Joe could pop up on the show again, it doesn't look like anything serious is going to happen between him and Ramona.