Joe Keery’s Twitter Was Hacked With “Deeply Upsetting” Comments

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery set the record straight on Monday night after his Twitter account had been hacked with racist and hurtful comments about his Stranger Things co-stars. The tweets have since been deleted but contained racial slurs and claims the actor was molested on the set of the Netflix show, whose season 4 production has been put on hold due to coronavirus. Keery's tweet confirmed that the comments came from a hacker and apologized for their "deeply upsetting" content.
"Hey everyone, I was hacked as I’m sure everyone knows," he wrote. "What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate. I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times."
While we wait for Stranger Things season 4, Keery is also starring in upcoming movie Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, and Jodie Comer. With so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus delays, it's possible season 4 of Stranger Things won't be landing on Netflix until 2021.
