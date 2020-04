This $12 Rose-Gold Hair Dye Is Selling Out At Target

If you've been following the evolution of shopping trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, you know that we've transcended the initial stages of panic-buying hand sanitizer and toilet paper and are currently at the apex of the hair-dye phase of quarantine. With salons shut down , stir-crazy Americans are turning their bathroom sinks into makeshift bleach bowls, with the current social-distancing measures inspiring an unexpected wave of bright-pink dye jobs.