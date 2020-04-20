This $12 Rose-Gold Hair Dye Is Selling Out At Target

If you've been following the evolution of shopping trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, you know that we've transcended the initial stages of panic-buying hand sanitizer and toilet paper and are currently at the apex of the hair-dye phase of quarantine. With salons shut down, stir-crazy Americans are turning their bathroom sinks into makeshift bleach bowls, with the current social-distancing measures inspiring an unexpected wave of bright-pink dye jobs.
Celebrities like Dua Lipa and Elle Fanning have taken their hair Rainbow Brite during self-isolation, and apparently the average Target shopper is stockpiling pink dye, too: Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who has a full product line at Target, just reported that her $12 Rose-Gold Temporary Tint has become one of the brand's best-selling items during this period of quarantine.
If you're looking for a DIY project that involves taking your dirty blonde rose gold or your brunette a shimmery pink for a few weeks, we have the best alternative temporary-tint sprays to snag now while they're still in stock.
