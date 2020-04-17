Zara’s Nirvana-Inspired Spring Line Is Our New Obsession

If you had asked us a few months ago what we’d most be looking forward to come mid-April, we’d probably ramble off a list of typical spring activities, from vacation plans and weekend roadtrips to outdoor barbecues and free concerts in the park. Unfortunately, unless you’re adept at photoshopping Zoom backgrounds, we no longer know when or if we’ll see those plans play out at all. Luckily, there is still one aspect of summer’s impending arrival that hasn't been postponed: Zara’s bi-annual Campaign Collection.
Twice a year, the Spanish fashion brand drops a collection unlike those we normally expect to see lining the walls of its 2,200 store locations. In lieu of quick turnarounds and trend-focused merchandise, the Campaign Collection focuses more on telling a story rather than simply creating what the customer wants. Instead, Zara’s Campaign Collection sets the trends rather than following them. And their latest collection, a Nirvana-inspired selection of summery frocks and Seattle plaid knitwear, might just be the brand’s best creation yet.
For spring ‘20, Zara created an ultra feminine collection of relaxed, breathable fashions, all with a subtle grunge twist. Silk and lace slip dresses juxtaposed over thrift-inspired knitwear, leather combat boots paired with loosely tailored suiting, chunky knitwear with shimmering brocade skirts — basically, it’s Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s romance, all wrapped up in a shiny (and affordable) Zara package. Is it just me, or does it smell like teen spirit in here?
See the entire campaign — styled by Karl Templer and shot by Steven Meisel — and shop the long-awaited collection by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
