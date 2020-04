Zara’s Nirvana-Inspired Spring Line Is Our New Obsession

If you had asked us a few months ago what we’d most be looking forward to come mid-April, we’d probably ramble off a list of typical spring activities, from vacation plans and weekend roadtrips to outdoor barbecues and free concerts in the park. Unfortunately, unless you’re adept at photoshopping Zoom backgrounds , we no longer know when or if we’ll see those plans play out at all. Luckily, there is still one aspect of summer’s impending arrival that hasn't been postponed: Zara ’s bi-annual Campaign Collection.