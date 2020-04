Luxury Bartering Is Quarantine’s Answer To Shopping

Here’s how it works: Without spending a dime, shoppers can obtain pieces from brands including Chanel, Gucci , Balenciaga, and more by simply trading in lightly worn designer goods of their own that are of equal value and swapping them for something new (or at least, new to you). There are two ways to trade . The first option is an Item-for-Item Trade, which allows you to offer up an item of your own to be directly exchanged with an item of someone else’s that you’d like to “purchase.” For every trade agreement, you’ll also be rewarded with Haute-Points, HauteTrader’s exclusive currency. Your other option is to list your items in direct exchange for Haute-Points to be used later on once you’ve found an item that you want to receive. Haute-Points are given on a tier basis, with more exclusive or expensive items being put on a higher tier than other less sought-after pieces.