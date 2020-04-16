Luxury Bartering Is Quarantine’s Answer To Shopping

Think about it this way: Say you were to save up and then splurge on an Alexander Wang handbag for $1,000, only to realize after wearing it once that it’s just not the bag for you. To resell it, it’s likely that you’ll be forced to reduce the price to around $600. From there, between shipping costs and other fees, you’ll probably lose even more value. That’s where HauteTrader comes in. According to founder Hope-Noelle Davenport, with HauteTrader, “You can simply trade that Alexander Wang bag for a Miu Miu bag, (or shoe, or garment) of your choice.”