That additional detail? A summer-long hunt for gold. In the first episode of Outer Banks, John B. discovers that his missing father (“Big John”) left him a clue about a treasure he was seeking, worth the aforementioned $400 million. While the millions is NBD to the “Kooks” (the nickname for the Polo shirt wearing and cocaine loving rich kids of the OB, most of whom are almost always the worst), it means a hell of a lot to the Pogues. For the Pogues, dreams of college, an escape from an abusive father, and even just making the world a better place, hinges on having cold hard cash. For John B., though, it’s less about the money and more about finding answers about his dad, his “best friend” who was lost at sea.

