Bachelor Stars Lauren & Arie Luyendyk Dyed Each Other’s Hair & Look Unrecognizable

More than a few celebrities have already posted dramatic at-home hair transformations during this period of social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Last week, Jennifer Love Hewitt posted a selfie with unicorn-pink highlights she dyed herself, while Bruce Willis gave his daughter Tallulah a buzzcut.
But one of the craziest isolation hair changes we've seen this week is actually a two-for-one special: Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, who are both unrecognizable after dyeing each other's hair.
The couple debuted their dual pastel hair transformation, fittingly, on Easter Sunday. Their Instagram selfie showed off Arie's tapered, now icy-blue buzzcut and Lauren's new ombré rose-gold pink highlights.
According to their Instagram pages, the Luyendyks dyed each other's hair while their eleven-month-old daughter Alessi was down for a nap. "Alessi was napping so we did a thing and dyed each other's hair," Lauren captioned her picture, adding that the tone she was going for with her husband's color was a salt-and-pepper gray (though the base looks to be more of a deeper blue, which could be a result of a filter). "Now @ariejr’s really a silver fox," she wrote. Lauren's at-home color went more according to plan; her blended rose-gold streaks could pass for salon quality.
This isn't the first time the former race-car driver has served as a guinea pig to his wife's DIY beauty projects involving his hair. Earlier this week, Arie let Lauren cut his hair in their bathroom using kitchen scissors and a buzzer. They posted the 10-minute clip to YouTube, and it makes for an entertaining watch that we hope is followed up by the corresponding hair-dye tutorial — because we still have a lot of questions.
