Bachelor Stars Lauren & Arie Luyendyk Dyed Each Other’s Hair & Look Unrecognizable

According to their Instagram pages, the Luyendyks dyed each other's hair while their eleven-month-old daughter Alessi was down for a nap. "Alessi was napping so we did a thing and dyed each other's hair," Lauren captioned her picture, adding that the tone she was going for with her husband's color was a salt-and-pepper gray (though the base looks to be more of a deeper blue, which could be a result of a filter). "Now @ariejr ’s really a silver fox," she wrote. Lauren's at-home color went more according to plan; her blended rose-gold streaks could pass for salon quality.