Zara’s Models Shot The Latest Campaign In Their Own Homes

Upon further investigation, I found that in an effort to maintain their reputation for styling while simultaneously keeping people safe, Zara sent off their newest products straight to the residences of their go-to models. The result? Outfits that not only look beautifully crafted, but also reflect the personal style of some of your favorite faces in fashion. Even better? Since most of Zara’s models fly in from all over the world for shoots at the company’s headquarters in Spain, these at-home photos have the benefit of being taken in far-off and luxurious destinations. Looking at them is almost like traveling (almost).