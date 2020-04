Kelley Flanagan Alleges Bachelor Producers Locked Her In A Closet To Keep Her From Peter Weber

At this point, it's all but confirmed that after his split from Madison, Peter and contestant Kelley Flanagan are getting cozy. While he's adamant that they're not dating , the two are quaranting together in Chicago, which means when Peter hopped on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast on Tuesday, Kelley was able to join. Unlike every other member of Bachelor Nation, though, she was not vague about her time on the show. In fact, she was very specific about things that bothered her during filming, and it can be summed up in one word: producers.