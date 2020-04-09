National Pet Day Deals Worth Scoring For Your Favorite Pal

We've got good news: This Saturday, April 11 is National Pet Day. But, since we celebrate our best pals, well, every waking second, we over here at R29 decided to turn that one day into a full-blown week of animal recognition — and we weren't the only ones. Top pet retailers and brands have already begun dropping major sales on toys, food, essential accessories, and much more.
Ahead, we're keeping track of the best of the best NPD deals that you can score for your favorite companions through the weekend — from value-bundled walking kits in chic spring hues to steep discounts on bestselling grooming goods and more. Let's unify across our socially distant nation in honor of this weekend's glorious pet-centric occasion, our opposable-thumbless friends will thank us for it.
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content — featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.
