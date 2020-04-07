This Is How You Ex: Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Having An Unconventional Quarantine

For pretty much everyone, no quarantine is ideal, but exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have made the best of what, for the rest of us, would be a bad situation. The pair, who split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, are quarantining together along with their three children, because you’re not really on good post-breakup terms until you’ve survived the equivalent of house arrest together.
Their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis confirmed the unique situation in the comments of her recent Instagram post. After publishing a photo of the family (dog included) in matching pajamas with Bruce and Demi front and center, she clarified that they had actually spent the past 27 days social distancing as a group.
"We made the chase to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution," she wrote.
The picture also includes Scout Willis, Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss, and Rumer Willis, who appears to be out of frame. Scout's boyfriend, Jake Miller, is also tagged in the picture.
While Bruce's wife Emma Willis may not be quarantining with the fam, she showed up in the comments to cheer them on.
"Not many can pull that color off!" she wrote. "Lookin' good squad."
It's likely Emma is spending her quarantine with daughters Evelyn and Mabel Willis, who she shares with the Die Hard star. However, the two families have always been supportive of each other, with Demi attending Emma and Bruce's vow renewal back in March 2019. When this is over, maybe they can all move into one big house together — or more likely, everyone will run far away from each other.
