This Is How You Ex: Demi Moore Went To Bruce Willis' Vow Renewal

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore may have divorced in 2000, but the actress has never stopped supporting her former husband. Moore attended Willis's wedding to Emma Heming in 2009, and she was there again on Thursday when the couple decided to renew their vows in honor of their 10th anniversary.
"We said, we do, again, 10 years later," Heming captioned an Instagram picture of her and Willis sharing a kiss, accompanied by the hashtag, "#happyanniversarymylove."
Heming heavily documented the celebration on her Instagram story, which included some group shots that featured her children Mabel and Evelyn, Moore, and Moore and Willis' children, Rumer and Scout.
Moore and Willis' path to friendship wasn't always easy, and Moore told Dancing With The Stars back in 2015 just how much their split affected the children.
"When their father and I decided to divorce it probably had the biggest impact on [Rumer]," Moore said. "Media attention is tough when you are a kid, it is definitely weird to have that be such public knowledge. A couple times, things would happen in my family — whatever drama it was — I couldn't leave my house for a week. As I got older and people started you know, commenting on how I look, that's when it really started to affect me."
However, with time the stress turned to love. Moore even made a surprise appearance at Willis's Comedy Central Roast last year and delivered some brutal burns. If Willis and Heming decide to renew their vows in another ten years, Moore is sure to be in the front row.
