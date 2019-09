Demi Moore Jokes About Harvey Weinstein’s Casting Couch In Bruce Willis Roast

Sunday night at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore dared to mention Harvey Weinstein's name. Weinstein, a former film titan, took his leave of the industry last fall when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault . Weinstein allegedly lured women to his hotel room with the promise of a movie role. There, he would try to coerce these women into sex. His method of sexual misconduct has been canonized, almost, especially because so many of his accusers have strikingly similar stories.