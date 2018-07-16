Demi Moore Jokes About Harvey Weinstein’s Casting Couch In Bruce Willis Roast

Sunday night at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore dared to mention Harvey Weinstein's name. Weinstein, a former film titan, took his leave of the industry last fall when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Weinstein allegedly lured women to his hotel room with the promise of a movie role. There, he would try to coerce these women into sex. His method of sexual misconduct has been canonized, almost, especially because so many of his accusers have strikingly similar stories.
Speaking at the roast, Moore, who is Willis' ex-wife, joked that Willis got his role in Pulp Fiction via a "favor" to Weinstein.
"Bruce got his career-breaking moment in Pulp Fiction, and it seemed really odd at the time," Moore said, per People. "[He was] this big action star in a little indie film. But Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel, and I don’t know, but he came back and said, ‘I got the part!’"
Weinstein's company Miramax funded Pulp Fiction, which starred Uma Thurman. Thurman leveled accusations against Weinstein in early February.
On May 25, New York police charged Weinstein for criminal sex acts in two separate incidents that took place in New York state. On June 5, he plead not guilty on both accounts. Since then, the Manhattan District Attorney announced an additional criminal sex act charge against Weinstein, this one for a third incident that took place in 2006.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Moore and Comedy Central and will update this post should we hear back.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
