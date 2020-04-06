"As New York City continues to appeal to the nation for help, we need to ask not just for doctors and nurses and respiratory therapists. We also need mortuary affairs staff. This is tough to talk about and maybe tough to ask for. But we have no choice. The stakes are too high," he wrote. Levine later clarified the measures that will be taken and when, saying, "This is a contingency NYC is preparing for BUT if the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary."