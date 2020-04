Can I Get Coronavirus From Sex?

You can think of it kind of like STD status: After you've been with someone a while, you might have the "can we stop using condoms" conversation . At that point, you're trusting that they have been tested and are not having unprotected sex with other partners that you don't know about. Similarly, Dr. Berman says if you're confident your partner has no symptoms and has had no risk of exposure in the past two weeks at least, and if you're not putting anyone else at risk (like your own roommates), it may be okay to schedule a visit.