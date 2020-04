Have Unanswered Tiger King Questions? Good News: Most Of The Cast Are On Cameo

Unfortunately, the currently imprisoned Joe Exotic isn’t on Cameo (yet), although he did recently clear some things up in a Netflix interview from prison, stating he’s “ashamed” of how he treated his animals, but less so about the drama that went down with rival big cat owner Carole Baskin Baskin and her husband, who probably don’t need the money, are nowhere to be seen on Cameo, but they will have a chance to tell their story soon, as Baskin is stepping back into the spotlight with a scripted series based on her life that can’t be produced soon enough. Saturday Night Live’s very own Kate McKinnon will serve as an executive producer and is also slated to star in the project as the Florida animal rights activist who finds herself in Exotic’s direct line of fire.