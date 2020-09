It’s A Hard Time To Be Job Hunting, But Here’s How You Can Still Stand Out

“I would say there's a couple best practices I would keep in mind for a virtual job interview,” Sullivan says. “One would be to be familiar with the technology that they provide. I know Zoom is a very popular word these days. So if you're not familiar with Zoom or maybe there's another virtual video conferencing platform, make sure you have it downloaded, it’s on your computer, you're very aware of just the basics of logging in, logging out, the conference ID information. Make sure to test the technology beforehand.” Ask a friend or family member to test out a video call for five minutes so you can check your audio, your mic level, whether your internet connection is good. You should dress professionally, as you would for any other job interview, but also keep in mind how your attire looks against your video call background.