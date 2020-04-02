Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Real Hair — & It Looks So Different

Many of us have arrived at the stage of self-isolation where sweatpants, bare skin, and untouched hair has become our daily uniform. Our monthly hairdresser appointments are on pause — leaving us to become one with our god-given strands (gray hairs and all). Kylie Jenner, who is also staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has also seemingly hit this point.
The mogul, who is hardly ever seen without a perfectly-laid wig and full glam, shared an au naturale look today via her Instagram Stories. In it, Jenner showed off her hair sans extensions, revealing a cute, messy, chin-length bob underneath. Another notable difference? Her naturally jet-black hair color appears to be dyed a soft, honey blonde in the clip. Jenner's skin was also bare and free of makeup, though, she did use a butterfly filter to make her naturally dark eyes look bright blue and green.
This isn't Jenner's first time giving fans a glimpse of her extension-free strands. In February, the reality star shared images from a styling session with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who trimmed Jenner's damp hair into a chin-length bob. Though it does appear that Jenner had some highlights added since then — potentially from colorist Cassondra Kaeding, who has been coloring most of the Kardashian family's hair in recent months. It'll be interesting to see how her hairstyles change in quarantine. Maybe she'll take inspo from her pal Rosalía and chop bangs? Only time will tell — but the half-up scrunchie look is one we're happy to copy for now.
