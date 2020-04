Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Real Hair — & It Looks So Different

This isn't Jenner's first time giving fans a glimpse of her extension-free strands. In February, the reality star shared images from a styling session with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero , who trimmed Jenner's damp hair into a chin-length bob. Though it does appear that Jenner had some highlights added since then — potentially from colorist Cassondra Kaeding , who has been coloring most of the Kardashian family's hair in recent months. It'll be interesting to see how her hairstyles change in quarantine. Maybe she'll take inspo from her pal Rosalía and chop bangs ? Only time will tell — but the half-up scrunchie look is one we're happy to copy for now.