As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, protective items like hand sanitizer are growing increasingly scarce, especially in hospitals, and illegal price-gouging is an ongoing issue. Major beauty brands and industry behemoths like LVMH have tapped into their resources to provide relief for medical professionals by donating money to the cause and pivoting their facilities to produce hand sanitizer where they'd typically formulate fragrance and skin care.
Kylie Cosmetics — along with its new parent company, Coty Inc. — is the latest beauty giant to rise to the occasion. In a statement, the brand announced that Kylie and Kris Jenner are partnering with Coty Inc. to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California. “The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the front lines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis,” a representative said. Additionally, each bottle will contain a special thank you for medical workers. “The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.'”
Earlier this month, Jenner reportedly donated one million dollars to coronavirus relief. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders," Thais Alaibadi, MD, an OBGYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, wrote on Instagram.
Jenner isn't the first celebrity to step up to help fight the global pandemic: Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million dollars to various organizations responding to the virus, including Feed America, Partners In Health, and the International Rescue Committee. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also pledged to donate one million dollars to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. While there's still a long way to go in addressing the spread of COVID-19, we're happy to see major brands and celebrities come together for a critical cause.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
