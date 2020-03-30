There's no wrong way to navigate self-quarantine. Whether you apply lipstick for Zoom meetings and diligently tend to your roots or haven't touched a makeup brush in weeks, if you're doing what makes you comfortable while social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, that's all that matters.
Katy Perry, for example, is usually on the more glamorous side of things, but the singer — who recently announced her pregnancy — is embracing the au natural life while staying inside.
In an Instagram post, Perry showed off before and after self-isolation shots. In the first, she's wearing red lipstick, a matching dress, and sleek waves, while the after picture features a makeup-free face with visible roots. "Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine," she wrote.
The American Idol judge isn't the only celebrity sharing a glimpse into her life in quarantine. Stars like Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sarah Silverman have been candid about embracing their bare skin and gray hairs while at home and Halle Berry shared her at-home skin routine with her six million followers. But considering the radiant, refreshed state of Perry's bare face, we're hoping self-isolation encourages her to drop her skin routine soon, too.
In an Instagram post, Perry showed off before and after self-isolation shots. In the first, she's wearing red lipstick, a matching dress, and sleek waves, while the after picture features a makeup-free face with visible roots. "Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine," she wrote.
The American Idol judge isn't the only celebrity sharing a glimpse into her life in quarantine. Stars like Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sarah Silverman have been candid about embracing their bare skin and gray hairs while at home and Halle Berry shared her at-home skin routine with her six million followers. But considering the radiant, refreshed state of Perry's bare face, we're hoping self-isolation encourages her to drop her skin routine soon, too.
Advertisement
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Related Content:
Advertisement