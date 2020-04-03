In this time of social distancing, Netflix gave the world one thing it could connect over, no matter the six-feet-or-more physical boundaries: the madness of Tiger King.
Now that everyone has plowed through the jaw-dropping series, we’re left wondering what will be the next show to pull society together through collective shock. This week, Netflix has six new offerings to tantalize self-quarantine bingers the world over. On Friday, April 3, subscribers will get the very buzzy return of Money Heist, the Spanish-language crime thriller and mega-hit (which is powered by a staggering number of Elite stars). If you’re too preoccupied to read subtitles right now, there is also Coffee & Kareem, a buddy comedy starring two of the most mismatched leads in history.
Netflix also released three trendy series earlier this week. There’s a brand new sketch series from Netflix favorite Iliza Shlesinger, another shocking true crime docuseries, and the return of the platform’s very best baking competition.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.