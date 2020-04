Let Meghan and Harry's recent automatic email response be a lesson on how to write a good out of office message and how to properly leave a job . Keep it short and sweet and avoid long-winded explanations. People emailing you don't need to know why you aren't responding, they only need to know not to expect a response. If you're transitioning out of a position, it might be worth mentioning how your soon-to-be-former colleagues can reach you in the future, but you are under no obligation to remain available to them. But if you're only going on vacation or are on leave, it's good to add a return date (if you have it) and offer alternative people they can reach out to for specific asks (with their permission). This is surely one of many lessons on career pivots we can learn from Meghan Markle.