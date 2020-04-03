These Celeb Memoirs Show It’s Totally Possible To Get Over That One Bad Ex

In 1997, Fleetwood Mac recorded a reunion show. It had been decades since Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks broke up, but Nicks made it clear there was unfinished business in the air. Midway through the song Silver Spring, Nicks – everybody's favorite messy witch who lives for drama– turned to face Buckingham, and, as Brittany Spanos explained in Rolling Stone, "The pair locked eyes, and Nicks gradually built to a cathartic howl – “I’ll follow you down ’til the sound of my voice will haunt you/You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you."
Ahead, some suggestions for celebrity memoirs as cathartic howls. From ballerinas, to actors, and punk royalty, these women survived bad (and really, really bad) relationships. They survived, thrived, and – lucky for us – chose to tell the tale.