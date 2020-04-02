After much drama and several breakups, Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth will get engaged during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City. With Scott living in Chicago and Tinsley planning to move to the city, this relationship could take Tinsley off the show. But, at the moment, she's still a RHONY Housewife and she's still planning to marry Scott. She just has no way of knowing when thanks to a little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as for what you can look forward to on RHONY, Tinsley and Scott got engaged in November 2019 in Chicago. According to the Chicago Tribune, the proposal was not filmed for Real Housewives even though it took place while season 12 was in production. Tinsley shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram on November 26 (below) with the caption, "I always knew it was you!!!"
Advertisement
A little over a week later, Us Weekly reported that Tinsley had stopped filming RHONY and did not go on the cast trip to Mexico, because she was spending time with Scott in Chicago. Then, a couple days after that, Tinsley confirmed to People that she was still part of RHONY, even though she took some time to be with Scott. "As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC," she explained.
Now, Tinsley has given another update on her impending wedding to Scott, and anyone rooting for them will be glad to hear that they're still doing well and letting the wedding planning come when it may.
In late March, Tinsley told Bravo's The Daily Dish that after getting engaged, she and Scott wanted to make it through the busiest time for his business, CouponCabin, then do some traveling. After that, they started to talk about wedding plans, but with the spread of Coronavirus had to put everything on the back burner, especially because they were considering getting married in Japan. "Now it's just difficult," Tinsley told Bravo. "It's really difficult to try to plan anything, even a couple weeks from now."
Advertisement
"I’m happy that we’re together and we’re healthy and we’re here with our dogs," Tinsley continued in the same interview. "And so I can’t complain, and we want a small wedding, so we’ll be able to, once we know more about what’s going on, we’ll be able to plan it hopefully quickly." Tinsley told the site she would still like to get married in the summer, but knows that it might not be possible.
For now, fans will get to follow along with Tinsley's relationship on RHONY. Of course, she'll run into some drama with her fellow Housewives over the on-and-off relationship, and, as seen in the RHONY season 12 trailer (above), we also get the return of her mom, Dale, who tells Tinsley that she's taking a "leap of faith." A leap of faith that Bravo will start a Real Housewives of Chicago?
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement