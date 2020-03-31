Even Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Are Tired Of Each Other In Quarantine

During the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities may be quarantining together but that doesn't mean they're always getting along. Kristen Bell, queen of honest parenting, revealed as much when she and husband Dax Shepard hopped on an Instagram Live with Katie Couric on Monday. The pair have a do-no-wrong status in Hollywood thanks to everything from their infectious chemistry to the fact that they just waived rent for all their tenants, but as far as each other is concerned, that's not always the case. Or, in the words of Bell, they've been "at each other's throats" during quarantine.
Advertisement
Couric has been conducting a number of interviews while the country has been in lockdown, featuring people like Ina Garten and Tia Mowry on her YouTube channel. Of course all anyone can talk about is the pandemic, but Bell and Shepard may have been the first people to be truly honest in all their awkward, hilarious glory. When asked about their relationship during self-isolation, the pair responded with long pause before Shepard decided to get real.
"We're getting along with the kids, and we're getting along with the adults we're friends with," Shepard began, but there was a but: "This has been stressful for mama and dada."
The two have apparently been bickering nonstop, as in up until "eight minutes" before sitting down for the interview.
"This is as physically close as we've been in a couple days, 'cause we've just found each other revolting," Bell said.
Luckily, the two seemed to be well aware that this is just an inevitable side effect of quarantining with family, and Bell kept a humorous (albeit exasperated) outlook throughout the interview, even when Shepard wandered off making noise.
"It's impossible," she said to Couric's suggestion that they spend time apart in the house. "He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere."
Although, after two week of quarantining alone, I'm sure most of us would opt for Dax Shepard any day.
Advertisement