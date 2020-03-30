Everlane Lays Off Hundreds Of Workers Amid Coronavirus

The clothing retailer Everlane has made extensive cuts to its workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic — layoffs that reportedly include “every single member” of the customer experience team’s nascent union committee.
According to Vice, reductions to the team included 42 of the 57 members of the remote customer experience team and 180 part-time retail employees, with an additional 68 full-time retail employees told that their jobs had been “furloughed.” The layoffs came just four days after the union — which announced plans to organize with the Communications Workers of America in late December of 2019 — had asked the company’s management team for voluntary recognition.
Advertisement
After union organizers posted their response to the layoffs, Everlane CEO Michael Preysman said in an Instagram comment that the company had made the “difficult decision” to make cuts because “business has come to a halt” amid the coronavirus outbreak. “We can no longer operate in the way we had planned,” Preysman wrote. “Yes, it’s awful and feels terrible. But we want to be there on the other side to hire as many people back as possible.”
Despite Preysman’s characterization of the need for layoffs as being an urgent and unexpected development, workers say that company managers had stressed that they were “in this together” and safe from market turbulence in the days leading up to the terminations.
“People that have worked for Everlane for up to four years were told repeatedly no lay offs [sic] would occur,” the union’s official Twitter account wrote on March 27. “This morning those people were locked out of their accounts with no explanation and subsequently fired with a single scripted call.”
The timing and the thoroughness of the layoffs were enough to raise suspicions among some — including, notably, Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — that the company was using the pandemic as a way to mask union-busting tactics. “Using this health and economic crisis to union bust is morally unacceptable,” Sanders tweeted. “I’m calling on @Everlane to bring workers back on payroll and recognize the @EverlaneU.”
Advertisement
Using this health and economic crisis to union bust is morally unacceptable. I’m calling on @Everlane to bring workers back on payroll and recognize the @EverlaneU. https://t.co/5AC2cMhwzw— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 28, 2020
The layoffs come as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spotlight poor labor practice across the United States. On Monday, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island and the grocery delivery startup Instacart engaged in work stoppages to protest what they described as failures by management to adequately protect workers amid the ongoing health crisis. On Tuesday, workers at Whole Foods — the national grocery chain owned by Amazon — were poised to follow suit, demanding that corporate leaders recognize the need for paid sick leave for part-time and seasonal workers and shut down locations where workers had tested positive for the virus.
Despite building its business upon the dual promises of “radical transparency” and an ethical supply chain, staffers at Everlane believe that the company is using a global health pandemic as an excuse to gut their labor union. Even if the company plans, as Preysman says, to be “there on the other side to hire as many people back as possible” when the coronavirus crisis is over, the future of Everlane's workforce is uncertain.
Advertisement