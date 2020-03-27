Mariah Carey Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends

From having a voice that you could identify from a mile away to a career worthy of all the accolades, there's one thing we can all agree on when it comes to Mariah Carey: she's a diva and she's fabulous — whether you like it or not.
The record-breaking artist — who turns 50 today — has built a career on being unapologetically herself. It's an attitude that has given us some of the best memes of all time ("I don't know her" still hits all these years later) and solidified her status as an over-the-top beauty icon — even earning her a coveted collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.
After years of red carpet appearances and music videos, we've gotten ample beauty inspiration from Carey — and if there's one thing we can rely on from her, it's glam. In honor of her birthday, we rounded up the five beauty looks she just can't quit, ahead.