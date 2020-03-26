You Can Get Two Sunday Riley Products For $13 Today Only

We may be over halfway into Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, but IMO, some of the best deals of the entire three-week period are only now getting underway. We don’t say this often, but today’s marked-down treasure is almost too good to be true — except it is.
For today only (and until supplies last), you can shop the Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit at 50% off. That’s $12.50 (but a $30 value!) for two heavy-hitting Sunday Riley products. Cue excitement!
Featuring two travel sizes of the bestselling Good Genes serum and Ceramic Slip cleanser, this value set is the best way to try the brand before (inevitably falling in love) and picking up the full-size product. However, that's not the only major deal to snap up today: Stila's editor-favorite Stay All Day liquid eyeliner (one of the top editor picks from our month-long bonanza of testing the best ones for a cat eye) is also being marked down 50% off, and can be yours for the reasonable price of $11.
In the off-chance that these daily deals aren't doing it for you, Ulta Beauty still has some incredible, never-before-marked-down goodies to look forward to this weekend: Tomorrow, the Foreo Luna Mini 2 will be $59.50, and on Saturday, March 28, select Kylie Cosmetics single lipsticks and glosses will be in the $7.50 - 8.50 range. Shop today's deals below, and happy savings!
