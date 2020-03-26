Meet The Star Of Your Next Binge-Watch: Netflix’s Unorthodox

“Not at all. I arrived in Berlin a month before shooting and had Yiddish lessons, piano lessons, vocal lessons, and rehearsals of course. Yiddish was the most challenging one because it's really very different from Hebrew. I had the best teacher, Eli Rosen, who also plays the rabbi, and he also helped us with everything on-set that has to do really with religion, with everything. Amit and I were the only ones who didn't know Yiddish before. So, it was like hours and hours of us learning Yiddish. I still know all my lines because you need to get to the point that you know your lines so well that you don't even think about what you're saying when you're shooting, you can just act. And for me, a lot of emotional scenes are in this foreign language. “

