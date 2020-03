Netflix’s Tiger King Story Is Far From Over — An SNL Star Is Bringing Carole Baskin’s Story To Life

When Netflix casually released Tiger King earlier this month, it didn’t take long before the docu-series became the platform’s number one title . And for good reason — the story behind it absolutely nuts. Tiger King explores the dark secrets of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park , run by larger than life big cat owner Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Schreibvogel). Even with lions and tigers pacing the expanse of the zoo, the real danger is Joe Exotic, whose personal vendetta against conservationist Carole Baskin reaches a shocking tipping point. Years after the events of their feud, Baskin is stepping back into the spotlight with a scripted series based on her life.