Since none of us can take 2020 anymore, we're apparently back in 2016. After somebody leaked the full audio of Taylor Swift's infamous phone call with Kanye West about his song "Famous," Taylor Swift claimed victory on Instagram Stories. She wrote that it proved she was telling the truth, and that Kim Kardashian West manipulated the video to put her through "hell" these past four years. Kim's response? No, I didn't. To which Swift's publicist said: Yes, you did. We could be here for a while.
"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission,'" Kim wrote on Twitter. "They clearly spoke so I let you all see that."
Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, quote-tweeted the remark with her original 2016 statement, which claims Kanye did not call for approval but instead to ask Swift to release the single on her Twitter, a statement the leaked video now supports.
"I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing," Paine wrote, adding, "P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"
These past 24 hours prove that in this case, time does not heal all wounds, and also, that everyone involved has been inside for waaaay too long. What other beef should we reignite right now while in quarantine? Whatever it is, Tree Paine will have receipts.
