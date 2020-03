For weeks, criminal justice reform advocates’ message in New York has been simple: Reduce populations in the state’s crowded jails — including the heavily-trafficked Rikers Island facility — before the pandemic worsens, or risk having blood on their hands. On March 18th, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed at the Rikers Island jail complex. By Sunday, the Department of Corrections said that the number of confirmed cases within the city’s jails had ballooned to include 17 sick staffers and at least 29 sick inmates. One of those inmates was Weinstein, who had been transferred from Rikers to Wende Correctional Facility, a state prison, where he will serve out his sentence and where at least one other inmate tested positive. Wende quarantined seven employees that came in contact with infected inmates.