The $28 Face Scrub Halle Berry Swears By For At-Home Facials

Happy #FitnessFriday Quarantine Edition! To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community. Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now. So today, I’m doing something I’ve never really done before, especially for you - I’ll be sharing my 4 step at-home facial routine, live from my house. Hope that y’all can participate and really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself. You absolutely deserve it. Happy Friday! ♥️