Rita Wilson Dropped A “Quarantine Stir Crazy” Video — & Revealed A Hidden Talent

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first wave of celebrities to share their positive coronavirus diagnosis. The couple was in Australia, where Hanks was in pre-production for his latest project, when they contracted COVID-19.
The pair received treatment at a Queensland hospital before being released last week, and have remained under quarantine in a rented home in the area. While they have kept the world up to date on their symptoms and well-being, from the looks of Wilson’s latest Instagram post, the pair is staying in good spirits.
Wilson shared a video of herself rapping to “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature. “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,” she captioned the video.
Other celebrities were quick to comment on the content and share their well-wishes and excitement over the moment. “The best video EVER!!!!!!” Kim Kardashian West wrote. Jennifer Aniston also showed Wilson some respect. “Yessssssss R Greeky!” Aniston commented with three heart emojis.
While Wilson has taken the precautions and COVID-19 diagnosis very seriously, she ha’s also been finding some lighthearted humor in the midst of the madness. Last week she tweeted to her followers, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
