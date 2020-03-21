After The Bachelor, Peter Weber Is Ready To Move Out Of His Parents’ House

After a long season of The Bachelor that may have been the messiest yet, Peter Weber announced via Instagram Stories that he’s ready to leave the nest. In the video, while singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” he wrote, “But real talk yes, either NYC for about a year or LA” with his parents visibly in the background and his mom saying, “We’re empty nesters!”
Back in January, Weber’s mom told the Bachelor Party podcast that their family was very close, and the reason why her son still lived at home was partly because of her Cuban culture. She also went on to say that when the time came for Weber to move out, the decision would be made as a family. Based on her dance moves on Weber’s Instagram, our guess is that this is one decision Barb actually approves of.
You’d think after the rollercoaster of a season finale and rumors of Weber dating a producer from the show that he would take this time of social distancing and quarantining to slow down, but instead, he continues to break headlines. This news of him moving comes less than a week after Weber posted himself singing to breakup lyrics on his Instagram Story, which could refer to either ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett or ex-fiancé Hannah Ann Sluss — we’ll never truly know.
Making questionable decisions is nothing new for the 28-year-old, but this one still comes as a surprise. Why would Weber choose now, in the midst of a pandemic, to move out of his parents’ house? Maybe he’s taking Sluss’ advice and trying to grow up.
